Meet Po.et's New CEO.

Media industry veteran Jarrod Dicker brings his experience from
The Washington Post, Time Inc. and Huffington Post to the blockchain industry
READ THE FULL POST

OVERVIEW.

Po.et reclaims value for
content creators, publishers and consumers.
.

Own Your Content
Using Po.et, you can generate immutable and timestamped titles for your creative works and register your assets to the Po.et network. Because the network is decentralized and secured by the blockchain, the metadata attribution remains safe, verifiable and immutable.
An Open Network
Providing an open network in a space traditionally controlled by third parties, Po.et builds a bridge between creators and publishers. Discover new content or verify authenticity, authorized through a truly transparent system of attribution.
An Open Network
Providing an open network in a space that had always been controlled by third parties, Po.et builds a bridge between creators and publishers. Discover new content or verify authenticity, authorized through a truly transparent system of attribution.
Create and Issue Licenses
Po.et uses cryptography to give both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on third parties. Choose from a preexisting license or create your own terms and automate the payments, transfers and issuance of licenses.

A Platform for Creative Work Registration.

Po.et will change the way that content creators add value along the chain.

Transparent

The Bitcoin blockchain is public and fully distributed. Anyone can access it anywhere. For the first time, publishers and content creators have a trustworthy holistic view of the integrity of digital assets’ origins and respective derivative data.

Secure

Po.et’s data is secured by the most powerful computing network in the world, the Bitcoin mining network. Cryptographic signatures guarantee the integrity of data and identity of parties interacting on the Po.et network.

Decentralized

The Po.et network is not run by any one company, organization or administrator. Because of this, Po.et has no single point of failure. Blockchain-based hashing and timestamping ensure irrefutable evidence of the existence and integrity of your data.

Flexible

Want to use Po.et but not share your content publicly? Want to invent your own licensing terms? Want to build a new smart contract? You can do all of that using Po.et.

Contact us

Need a quote.

  • Po.et is a shared universal ledger designed to track the world's creative works.

Product

Company

Subscribe for updates on Po.et

Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Please enter a valid email address

©2018 POET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED

Terms

Privacy