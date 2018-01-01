Po.et will change the way that content creators add value along the chain.
The Bitcoin blockchain is public and fully distributed. Anyone can access it anywhere. For the first time, publishers and content creators have a trustworthy holistic view of the integrity of digital assets’ origins and respective derivative data.
Po.et’s data is secured by the most powerful computing network in the world, the Bitcoin mining network. Cryptographic signatures guarantee the integrity of data and identity of parties interacting on the Po.et network.
The Po.et network is not run by any one company, organization or administrator. Because of this, Po.et has no single point of failure. Blockchain-based hashing and timestamping ensure irrefutable evidence of the existence and integrity of your data.
Want to use Po.et but not share your content publicly? Want to invent your own licensing terms? Want to build a new smart contract? You can do all of that using Po.et.